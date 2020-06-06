Portals experimental rock festival and Franck Carducci stream this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Portals

The post and math rock promoters will be hosting a virtual festival this weekend, featuring the likes of Prog Award-winners Midas Fall, Alpha Male Tea Party, We Lost The Sea and more. It all kicks off today from 5pm at the Portals Facebook page.

Franck Carducci

The French prog rocker will be streaming a live concert from his Facebook page this evening at 8pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on