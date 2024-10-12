Poppy's new TV variety show lands this week and it's every bit as bizarre as you would hope

Genre-splicing innovator Poppy is the star of a new variety show launching on streaming service VEEPS this week.

Six episodes of Improbably Poppy are available now now on VEEPS, with the first episode streaming for free.

The show is envisioned, produced and performed by the sometimes flagrant, often peculiar Poppy, and features a rotating door of unsuspecting “expert” guests – one of the first of whom is apparently a "victim of the 2004 Dave Matthews Band poop bus disaster." Yes, you read that right.

The episodes include a performance from host Poppy, alongside sometimes unsettling, sometimes plain weird, interactions with a cast of puppets and unsuspecting members of the public.

Poppy herself describes it as “a show where we’ll learn, listen, live, laugh, love and probably, a few of us will die."

Poppy writes, directs and stars, with Garrett Nicholson as co-director. Executive Producers included Poppy, Benji Madden, and Joel Madden.

The show's promoters add: "It promises to bend your mind in ways that only Poppy can, exploring subjects like Free Will, Hygiene and Taking Risks through comedic segments, musical performances, guest interviews that border on brutal, and sass-filled commentary by a cast of puppets. An air of transcendence only further stirs the swirl of ambiguity — is Poppy real? Is she a NPC? Do the puppets really die? Those that tune in will be the first to know. Or will they?"

In what is a big month for Poppy, she is also the cover star of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine.

As chameleonic, genre-splicing innovator Poppy prepares to release her sixth album, Negative Spaces, we go inside her mysterious world as she makes her first ever appearance on the cover of Metal Hammer.

Her upcoming new album Negative Spaces features ex-Bring Me The Horizon man Jordan Fish on production and sees her songs swing from the “saccharine” to the “heaviest” she’s ever done.

She adds: “I get bored rather quickly, so I have to cater to my own attention span. I think there’s always going to be resistance from other sides when a big movement happens, but somebody has to be there to do it first and push all those people out of the way. The ones that are like the ‘squeaky wheels’.”