Pomegranate Tiger premieres new single Manifesto

Solo prog-metal maestro Martin Andres aka Pomegranate Tiger is releasing his new album Boundless next month, and we’ve got a little taster of it right here!

“Boundless took close to 3 years to record, although Manifesto was one of the fastest written songs taking about three days,” Martin tells Hammer. “The title Manifesto comes from Ayn Rand’s, The Romantic Manifesto, dealing with the nature of art. The overall feel and groove of Manifesto was a great opening track and a great opening theme in respect to the rest of the record due to the simplicity of structure and the big repeating chorus. The harmonic and melodic aspects of the piece were inspired by the TRON soundtrack.”

You can pre-order Boundless here from iTunes.