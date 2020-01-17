Poison’s Bret Michaels to undergo procedure for skin cancer

Poison frontman Bret Michaels reports he’s to have a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected recently.

Michaels broke the news on his website and says he’s also having to deal with further health issues as he and his Poison bandmates prepare to head out on the road this summer with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts.

The vocalist says: “After a very recent kick-off to the new year, a physical and MRI has brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff, which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder.

“A little more complex, I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.

“I’m in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing, I promise this year will be awesome.

“Just a few less solo shows and special events until I get this all squared up. As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!”

The highly anticipated summer stadium tour, which will also feature Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, will get under way at the Alamodome in San Antonio on June 21 and wrap up at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA