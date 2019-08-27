Poison’s Bret Michaels to tour with Night Ranger and Lita Ford

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has announced the Hometown Heroes Tour.

Michaels has lined up five US shows, with Night Ranger, Lita Ford, Firehouse, Joe Nichols and Joe Diffie joining him on selected dates in the lead up to Veteran’s Day on November 11.

The vocalist will take the opportunity at the concerts to raise awareness and funds for local charities and pay tribute to local heroes in each of the cities during the Veteran’s Day events.

Michaels explains: “While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honour them during the show and we’ll continue to do so at these shows.

“It’s important to me that we recognise veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities.”

As for the tour, Michaels adds: “These shows will be a night of nothing but hits, and I’m am honoured to be headlining these amazing shows in these incredible cities with such awesome performers.

"I promise, as always, I will give 1000% on stage playing all the hits through the span of my career from Poison to Rock Of Love, Life As I Know It and The Apprentice and I will bring one of the largest stage extensions anyone’s ever seen.

"That gives me the opportunity to be closer to, more engaged and basically one with the fans. This is much more than a concert – it’s a musical event honouring hometown heroes.”

In addition, a portion of proceeds from each show will go to JDRF – a charity which helps fund research into type 1 diabetes.

Bret Michaels: The Hometown Heroes Tour

Nov 06: Casper Events Center, WY **

Nov 08: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA x

Nov 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA x

Nov 10: Independence Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, MO +

Nov 11 - Park City Hartman Arena, KS x

** Night Ranger, Firehouse and Joe Nichols

× Night Ranger, Lita Ford and Joe Nichols

+ Night Ranger, Lita Ford and Joe Diffie