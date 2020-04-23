Poison’s Bret Michaels revealed as The Masked Singer’s giant banana

After weeks of speculation, it’s finally been revealed that Poison frontman Bret Michaels has been masquerading on the US version of The Masked Singer as a giant banana.

Over the last few weeks, Michaels, dressed in yellow leather complete with giant googly eyes, has treated the audience to renditions of Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Sweet Home Alabama, The Commodores’ Brick House and Bill Withers’ Lean On Me.

However, last night he was finally unmasked by a panel which included Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne.

After the show, Michaels posted a video on Twitter and said “To all my friends out there, this is Bret Michaels, aka the bandana banana. I want to tell everybody I had such an incredibly awesome time doing The Masked Singer. I had so much fun. I’m wishing you all hope, health and happiness.”

He then gave an acoustic version of Poison classic Every Rose Has Its Thorn. Watch the video below along with some of the banana’s best moments from the Fox show.

Of course, Michaels isn’t the only rocker to appear on the popular programme.

Back in January on the UK version, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins was unmasked as the chameleon after singing Cyndi Lauper's True Colors, Portugal. The Man's Feel It Still and Radiohead's Creep.