Plini, Boss Keloid, Conjurer and more added to ArcTanGent 2018 bill

Organisers of the ArcTanGent festival have added 21 artists to the 2018 bill.

The UK event will take place at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18, with And So I Watch You From Afar, Glassjaw and Shellac previously confirmed as headliners.

Today it’s been confirmed that Plini, Conjurer, Boss Keloid, OHHMS, Mouse On The Keys, Tides Of Man, Poly-Math, Jean Jean, Blueneck, møl, Orchards, Halo Tora, Bad Sign, Natalie Evans, Death And The Penguin, Coldbones, Black Futures, Seven Colour Drive, Codices and Only Echoes Remain will take to the stage over the weekend.

Pijn and Conjurer will also join forces in the collaborative project Curse These Metal Hands.

ArcTanGent organiser James Scarlett says: “What am I most excited about? Well we’ve commissioned Pijn and Conjurer to work together on a top secret project – I’m certain it will be amazing.

“Also Taka from Mono is bringing his Behind The Shadow Drops project which features some truly spell-binding visuals.

“Everyone should head straight to our Spotify playlist now and check out the treats we have in store. My personal recommendations are Jean Jean, møl and Black Futures. Roll on the summer!”

Speaking about the collaboration with Pijn, Conjurer say: “When ArcTanGent and Holy Roar approached us to do a collaboration, it was something that hadn't really occurred to either band.

“We'd played a few shows together and were certainly mutual fans but we had to sit down and really think about whether this was feasible. After a pretty intense 12 hours of jamming and writing, we emerged with a track that will form the basis of our performance with the rest currently being written.

They add: “This sounds nothing like either band and is arguably more expansive and ambitious than either of us have gone before. We’re honoured to have been asked to contribute to ArcTanGent 2018 and are excited to bring something new to the most exciting festival in the UK.”

Tickets are available through the official ArcTanGent website.