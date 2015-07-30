Placebo look back at 36 Degrees

Placebo have issued a video for their track 36 Degrees which was recorded at the Glastonbury festival in 1998.

It’s been shown to celebrate the launch of their vinyl reissues series which starts tomorrow (July 31) with the release of their self-titled 1996 album.

Also out on Friday is the band’s B-Sides collection, featuring 18 tracks. It’s available to pre-order and will only be available on digital formats.

Placebo will be followed by Without You I’m Nothing, Black Market Music, Sleeping With Ghosts and MEDS throughout the rest of the year and into 2016.

All discs are available to pre-order online.