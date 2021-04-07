Pixies give seal of approval to Nandi Bushell’s cover of Where Is My Mind

Pixies have given their seal of approval to a cover of Surfer Rosa classic Where Is My Mind recorded by musical prodigy Nandi Bushell.

Bushell’s epic drum battle with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was one of the more heartwarming stories to emerge during the past 12 months, and the gifted English schoolgirl has continued to entertain her 274,000 YouTube subscribers in recent months by uploading covers of classic songs by Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Who and - most recently - Pixies to her channel. And her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as, earlier today, Pixies posted ‘Great work @Nandi_Bushell!’ in response to Ms Bushell’s solo cover of Where Is My Mind.

Check out the full version of the song below:

Great work, @Nandi_Bushell! https://t.co/TqCYQGWlBNApril 7, 2021 See more

Pixies recently rescheduled their upcoming Dublin show at the Iveagh Gardens to July 16, 2022. The band’s scheduled support to Pearl Jam at London’s Hyde Park has also been moved, and will now take place on July 8, 2022.