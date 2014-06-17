Pinnick Gales Pridgen step it up

Pinnick Gales Pridgen – the supergroup featuring Doug PInnick of King's X, Eric Gales of Lauryn Hill and Thomas Pridgen of The Mars Volta and Suicidal Tendencies fame – have released a video for their track Every Step Of The Way.

It’s taken from their second album PGP2, which was recorded just months after their first because they’d enjoyed the experience so much.

Frontman Pinnick reports: “This time I didn’t know what wass going to happen – we started with a blank slate.”

Drummer Gales adds: “We got together, pulled and tugged at each other, and that’s what came out. It was a beautiful outcome.”

PGP2 is released on July 7 via Magna Carta.

Tracklist

Every Step Of The Way 2. It’s Not My Time To Die 3. Psychofunkadelic Blues 4. Watchman 5. Have You Cried? 6. Like You Used To Do 7. Build It Back Up 8. The Past Is The Past 9. LaDonna 10. I Ain’t Got No Money 11. Down To The Bone 12. Jambiance

PGP: Every Step Of The Way