Italian football fans have created a mind-boggling tribute to Pink Floyd

Football fans in Italy have marked the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon with a slickly choreographed and somewhat mind-boggling banner display.

The display – known as a tifo – took place late last month before a Serie A game between Salernitana and Inter Milan at the former's Stadio Arechi in Salerno, about 30km south-west of Pompeii, where Pink Floyd filmed their Live At Pompeii film in 1972. The home fans paid tribute to Floyd with a seven-minute coordinated display featuring giant visuals from the cover art of The Wall, The Division Bell and The Dark Side Of The Moon.

The display also includes some lyrics, with the the iconic Dark Side Of The Moon prism adorned by the words, "Ci troverete sempre qua nel lato oscura della luna" ("You will always find us here on the dark side of the moon") and the club's crest augmented by the phrase "Continua a brillare pazzo diamante" ("Shine on you crazy diamond").

Sadly, the tifo display didn't spur the home team to victory, with Inter captain Lautaro Martínez coming off the bench in the second half to score all four goals in a 4-0 win.

Earlier this month Roger Waters released The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, a complete rerecording of the original album.

"I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon," Waters told the Daily Telegraph when the album was announced. "Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So... blah!"

Meanwhile, the original recording of the album was rereleased last week in remixed form. The new mix was originally part of The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set, which was released back in March.