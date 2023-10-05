Roger Waters' reworking of The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux actually works

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

At the start of this Redux’s version of Brain Damage, Roger Waters asks: “Why don’t we re-record [the album]?” before answering his own question: “He’s gone mad.”

As it turns out, the actual record – timed for the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side’s release is fine: neither a massive gutting of the original nor a slavish copy. It opens with Waters intoning the lyrics of Free Four from Pink Floyd’s Obscured By Clouds, and takes it from there. Time now sounds like a boulder rolled up a hill, weary and aged. Brain Damage and Us And Them are half-crooned and very effective.

The music of On The Run is now the backing track for Waters reciting a story about good and evil, as is Money, sung in the voice of a distracted bear. The Great Gig In The Sky is Waters’s tribute to a deceased friend, the poet Donald Hall.

There is also, apparently, a bonus 13-minute original composition, but you'll have to buy the album to hear that. Redux is well thought out, and it works.