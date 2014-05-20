Pink Floyd reveal The Division Bell box set

Pink Floyd will release a 20th anniversary box set version of The Division Bell, their last studio album, on June 30.

The seven-disc collection includes the original 11-track record, fully remastered on double vinyl, plus a new video for lead track Marooned and a set of art prints designed by long-time collaborators Hopgnosis and StormStudios.

The Division Bell debuted at number one on both sides of the Atlantic on its original release in 1994, and it’s notched up over 12 million sales since.

Mainman David Gilmour said of his work with Rick Wright and Nick Mason: “The three of us went into Britannia Row Studios and improvised for two weeks. Playing together and starting from scratch was interesting and exciting – it kickstarted the album. The process was very good; it was collaborative and felt more cohesive.”

The promo clip for Marooned, which won the Best Rock Instrumental Grammy in 1994, was shot in Ukraine last month.

Tracklist

Cluster One What Do You Want From Me Poles Apart Marooned A Great day For Freedom Wearing The Inside Out Take It Back Coming Back To Life Keep Talking Lost For Words High Hopes

Contents

**LP: **The original album, remastered for vinyl from the original analogue master tapes by long-time collaborators James Guthrie and Joel Plante

Blu-ray: New Marooned video; 5.1 album mix by Andy Jackson; HD audio stereo album mix by James Guthrie

Replica red vinyl single in picture sleeve: Take It Back (edit) / Astronomy Domine (live)

**Replica clear vinyl single in picture sleeve plus poster bag: **High Hopes (edit) / Keep Talking (edit)

**Replica blue vinyl single in picture sleeve with seven collectable film cards in wallet: **High Hopes / Keep Talking / One Of These Days (live)

CD: 2011 discovery version of The Division Bell in wallet

**Art prints: **Five 26x26cm designs by Hipgnosis/StormStudios