Pink Floyd help set another record

Pink Floyd’s The Endless River has been confirmed as one of the ten best-selling album of the year – and it’s taken part in the setting of another record.

The band’s 15th work, which David Gilmour has said will be their last, briefly held the title of most pre-ordered in the history of retailer Amazon. The track Allons-y (1) has been named the most viral ever on streaming service Spotify.

Now the album has taken number nine position in the UK album sales charts for 2014 – helping ensure that the top ten are all British artists for the first time since charts began.

And The Endless River topped the vinyl sales chart for the year, spearheading a 65% increase in vinyl sales.

British Phonographic Industry boss Geoff Taylor says: “The remarkable success of British artists in 2014 is exciting news for the future.”

The BPI also confirmed that streaming had doubled over the past twelve months. A Spotify spokesman recently said: “Pink Floyd have never been more popular with us.” Noting that 80% of the band’s listeners were under 34, he added: “Floyd appears to be reaching a really young crowd.”