Pink Floyd Greek style, with added John Coltrane!

Voodoo Drummer releases Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun

Voodoo Drummer
Take some classic early Pink Floyd, in this case Set The Control For The Heart of The Sun, from 1968's second album Saucerful Of Secrets, throw in some greek 7/8 drumming rhythm, and then layer over the melody line from jazz great John Coltrane's A Love Supreme. You can listen to this musical concoction below.

"It’s an experimental, instrumental version of Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (by Roger Waters), where tubular bells, cello and musical saw prevail," explains Voodoo Drummer, the man behind this new mash up. "In this original 7/8 rhythm Waters’ melody mixed with the theme of John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme."

Joining Voodoo Drummer is Adrian Stout from The Tiger Lillies on musical saw, Stavros Parginos on cello and Tasas Papapanos on bass.

You can find out more about Voodoo Drummer here.

