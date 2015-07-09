PiL detail 10th record and stream lead single

Public Image Limited have announced their 10th album will be released in March and have made the lead single available to stream.

John Lydon and co will issue What The World Needs Now… on September 4 via the band’s own label PiL Official. The single, Double Trouble, will be released on August 21 and is available to hear now.

According to Lydon, the album opener arose from an argument with his wife about plumbing, but came to concern relationships. The 10inch vinyl version will be backed by b-side Bettie Page, which, John says is “an homage to the late Queen of the Pin-Ups”, and also comes with additional non-album bonus track Turkey Tits.

The artwork for Double Trouble, partly inspired by Native American Hopi characters, was designed and hand drawn by Lydon himself.

What The World Needs Now… follows 2012’s This is PiL – the band’s first album in 17 years. The record, which can be pre-ordered now, is released ahead of a 23-date European tour, which kicks off in Glasgow on September 18.

WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW TRACKLIST…

Double Trouble 2. Know Now 3. Bettie Page 4. C’est La Vie 5. Spice of Choice 6. The One 7. Big Blue Sky 8. Whole Life Time 9. I’m Not Satisfied 10. Corporate 11. Shoom

Sep 18: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Sep 19: Manchester Academy, UK

Sep 20: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Sep 22: York Fibbers, UK

Sep 23: Coventry Copper Rooms, UK

Sep 25: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Sep 26: Buckley Tivoli, UK

Sep 27: Reading Sub 89, UK

Sep 29: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Sep 30: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 02: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Oct 03: Frome Cheese And Grain, UK

Oct 04: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 06: Paris Le Trianon, France

Oct 07: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Oct 09: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 10: Venice Rivolti, Italy

Oct 11: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Oct 13: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Oct 14: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany