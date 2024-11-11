"Detroit reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment." Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs share new single Detroit, reveal 2025 UK and Europe tour plans

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have shared a heavy new single, Detroit, and unveiled their UK and European tour plans for 2025.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the Geordie band's first new music since last year's acclaimed Land Of Sleeper album, frontman Matthew Baty says: “Detroit reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment, and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice.”
All proceeds from the single will be donated to domestic abuse charities.
Listen to Detroit below:
The band will tour the UK in April next year, and have also lined up European shows in May.
They will bring the noise at:
Apr 03: Brighton Chalk
Apr 04: London Koko
Apr 05: Bristol SWX
Apr 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 08: Birmingham The Castle & Falcon
Apr 09: Birkenhead Future Yard
Apr 11: Manchester New Century Hall
Apr 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 15: Edinburgh La Belle Angèle
Apr 16: Glasgow St Luke’s
May 17: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
May 22: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
May 23: Düdingen Bad Bonn, Switzerland
May 24: Munich Strom Germany
May 26: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany
May 27: Berlin Säälchen, Germany
May 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Tickets are available here.