"Detroit reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment." Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs share new single Detroit, reveal 2025 UK and Europe tour plans

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have shared a heavy new single, Detroit, and unveiled their UK and European tour plans for 2025.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, the Geordie band's first new music since last year's acclaimed Land Of Sleeper album, frontman Matthew Baty says: “Detroit reflects on the worst manifestations of male jealousy and resentment, and the ways in which a lack of accountability can lead to deflecting responsibility in exchange for blaming external forces like fate or God for perceived injustice.”



All proceeds from the single will be donated to domestic abuse charities.

Listen to Detroit below:

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Detroit (Edit) - YouTube Watch On

The band will tour the UK in April next year, and have also lined up European shows in May.

They will bring the noise at:

Apr 03: Brighton Chalk

Apr 04: London Koko

Apr 05: Bristol SWX

Apr 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 08: Birmingham The Castle & Falcon

Apr 09: Birkenhead Future Yard

Apr 11: Manchester New Century Hall

Apr 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 15: Edinburgh La Belle Angèle

Apr 16: Glasgow St Luke’s

May 17: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

May 22: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

May 23: Düdingen Bad Bonn, Switzerland

May 24: Munich Strom Germany

May 26: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

May 27: Berlin Säälchen, Germany

May 28: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Tickets are available here.