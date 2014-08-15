Pierce The Veil back in studio

Pierce The Veil are recording a new album set for release early next year.

The California post-hardcore outfit are busy at Dan Korneff’s Sonic Deris Recording Studio in New York writing and recording the record, due out on January 2015 via Fearless.

Korneff is producing the as-yet-untitled album, the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky.

Singer Vic Fuentes says: “We try to stay focused on writing and recording songs that we’re happy with, that we like, songs that will be fun to play live and that our fans will want to sing along with, songs that offer a little something different, but are all still very much PTV songs.”

PTV head out on a US tour with Sleeping With Silence and Beartooth in November.