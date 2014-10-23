Philip Sayce cancels UK tour

Philip Sayce has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour of the UK and Europe – but can’t explain the details.

He was due to return next month in support of seventh album Influence, which was released in August.

Sayce says in a brief statement: “I am deeply disappointed to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, our hopes of returning to Europe and the UK next month to perform will not be possible.

“We are diligently looking at ways to reschedule in the new year, and sincerely thank you for all of your continued love, support and understanding. We look forward to seeing you very soon – please stay tuned for updates.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Steamroller is a tribute to some of the artists who made Sayce the musician he is. The Welsh-born Canadian recently explained: “In some ways I went full circle since my parents played Clapton and Dire Straits when I was growing up. I heard nothing but the best then – and that’s what I’m trying to do today.”