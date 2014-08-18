Philip Sayce streams Influence in full

Philip Sayce has offered an exclusive stream of all 13 tracks from upcoming album Influence – plus a free download of lead number Easy On The Eyes.

The follow-up to 2012’s Steamroller launches on August 25 via Provogue, and he recently said of it: “In some ways I went full circle since my parents played Clapton and Dire Straits when I was growing up. I heard nothing but the best then – and that’s what I’m trying to do today.”

Hear the full album below, and get your free download of Easy On The Eyes in exchange for your email address.

Sayce tours the UK in November:

Nov 20: Aberdeen Tunnels

Nov 21: Edinburgh Mash House

Nov 22: Derby Flowerpot

Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Nov 25: Bristol Tunnels

Nov 26: London TBC

Tracklist