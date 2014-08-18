Philip Sayce streams Influence in full

Philip Sayce has offered an exclusive stream of all 13 tracks from upcoming album Influence – plus a free download of lead number Easy On The Eyes.
The follow-up to 2012’s Steamroller launches on August 25 via Provogue, and he recently said of it: “In some ways I went full circle since my parents played Clapton and Dire Straits when I was growing up. I heard nothing but the best then – and that’s what I’m trying to do today.”
Hear the full album below, and get your free download of Easy On The Eyes in exchange for your email address.
Sayce tours the UK in November:
Nov 20: Aberdeen Tunnels
Nov 21: Edinburgh Mash House
Nov 22: Derby Flowerpot
Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Nov 25: Bristol Tunnels
Nov 26: London TBC
Tracklist
Tom Devil
Out Of My Mind
Sailin’ Shoes
I’m Going Home
Fade Into You
Blues Ain’t Nothin’ But A Good Woman On Your Mind
Green Power
Better Days
Easy On The Eyes
Evil Woman
Triumph
Light ‘Em Up
Peace In The Valley