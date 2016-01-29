Collins cautious with future plans

Phil Collins has explained why he’s being cautious about future plans after coming out of retirement last year.

And he’s repeated that he doesn’t think he’d be able to take part in a Genesis reunion that features Peter Gabriel.

The singer and drummer confirmed in October that he was returning to work after rethinking his life and receiving treatment for physical problems. He underwent back surgery the same month.

Describing himself as “back, a bit,” Collins tells the BBC: “I woke up one morning last October with a devastating pain down my right side. It’s from sitting for 60 years playing drums – bits wear out.

“We were doing the Genesis reunion tour in 2007 and something happened to my left arm nerve-wise. I lost a bit of grip. So I haven’t played – but I should start practising again. To be honest I’ve stood back.”

He says of another reunion: “We could probably put to bed the Peter Gabriel Genesis, especially if I can’t really play that well. In my eyes that would be my role – I’d go back behind the drums.

“But the three-piece Genesis, we get on great. Anything is possible and I’ve learned one should never say never.”

In the meantime he’s keeping his plans secret, explaining: “Things rattle round the world. You mention you’re thinking about doing shows – it goes round the world, and people are selling tickets for shows that haven’t been booked.”

Collins’ series of solo album reissues starts today (January 29) with the release of 1981’s Face Value and 1993’s Both Sides.

Does Everybody Still Hate Phil Collins?*