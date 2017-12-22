Phil Anselmo teams up with Sock Puppet Parody for Christmas cracker

Phil Anselmo has teamed up with Sock Puppet Parody for this year’s Immortal Christmas video.

The Banishing is the fourth track in the series, with the new promo featuring the voice of Anselmo. He takes on the role of the evil Krampus who is intent on inflicting pain on the band members. However, he’s eventually vanquished by a blistering, face-melting guitar solo from Santa Claus himself.

The Banishing is a mash-up of Dimmu Borgir’s The Serpentine Offering and Gene Autry’s 1947 song Here Comes Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals will release their new album Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue on January 26 through Anselmo’s Housecore label in North America and Season Of Mist in Europe.

It’s now available for pre-order.

