Anselmo mourns horror colleague

Phil Anselmo says he’s devastated at the sudden death of crime author Corey Mitchell, co-founder of their Housecore Horror Film Festival.

Mitchell suffered a heart attack on Monday, just hours after the second annual event had ended. It had included a reunion of Superjoint Ritual.

Anselmo says: “Tragically, unexpectedly, and with heart-crushing reality, Corey passed away Monday, after the event ended. This is devastating on so many levels.

“I was introduced to Corey first and foremost as a bestselling crime author, and shortly after that meeting I agreed to have him as my co-writer of a novel I’d been working on. It was his idea to create a horror and film festival. He had a vision, and no one worked harder than him to see the event through.”

But the Down frontman insists none of that is important at the moment. “We lost a great friend,” he says. “We extend our utmost condolences to his wife, Audra, and his two beautiful young daughters.

“He will be unfathomably missed. His legacy will never be forgotten, nor will his friendship. With supremely heavy hearts, we mourn.”

Mitchell was the author of seven true crime books, with the eighth poised for publication. An aid fund is to be set up for his wife and daughters.