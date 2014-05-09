Phil Anselmo joins Black Label Society to perform Pantera's I'm Broken

Zakk Wylde and Phil Anselmo thrashing out Pantera songs, is there anything better than that? The answer is no.

It was announced a few months ago that Down and Black Label Society would be touring together over in the US, and we’ve been waiting patiently ever since for the great collaboration of the past decade… and it’s finally happened! Phil joined Zakk Wylde and BLS to perform Pantera’s absolutely massive I’m Broken at The Palladium in Massachusetts. There’s no ‘proper’ footage out there, but check out this shot from the crowd to make you feel crap about not being in Massachusetts last night.

For what it’s worth, Black Label Society and Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals are both playing Download… but on different days.