Phil Anselmo calls reaction to 2016 Dimebash controversy “ridiculous”

Phil Anselmo has reflected on the Dimebash controversy he was embroiled in back in January 2016.

Anselmo sparked an outcry when he made a Nazi-style salute when leaving the stage at the event, held in honour of his late Pantera bandmate Dimebag Darrell. He appeared to say “white power” as he made the gesture.

During the fallout at the time, Anselmo apologised for the outburst and begged to be given “another chance.”

And, in a new interview with Kerrang, Anselmo was asked if he’s moved on from the incident, which was recently cited as a reason why two of his shows with The Illegals in New Zealand were cancelled.

Anselmo responds: “I feel like it’s ridiculous. I made an off-colour joke and ‘boom!’ – it’s like I’m literally Hitler! I’m not. I take each individual one at a time, in the way that any logical individual will. I have love in my heart.

“Over the years I’ve learned to take the first step with love and to put good faith first. I get along with everybody.

“If there’s any doubt about my political leanings, people should get it out of their heads. I was raised among a dazzling cast of characters from the theatre, from the mental hospital, from all walks of life – all colours, creeds and kinds.”

Anselmo adds: “It’s absurd to me that anyone in this day and age would judge anyone by the colour of their skin, their heritage or their religion.

“I’m a harmless guy. I’m a reactionary, not a troublemaker.”

Then, asked if he would trade fame for anonymity, Anselmo responds: “I’m a realist. What has happened has happened. What is going to happen is going to happen. What am I supposed to do about it?

“Am I supposed to re-live shit, or rewind time? Erase people’s memories? If you stack what I’ve done up against all the horrible things that have been done on this earth, I’d hope that I’d come pretty low on the list.

“I don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heroes are everybody.”

Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals have a handful of summer shows lined up in support of their latest album Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue.