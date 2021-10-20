PFM stream new single Worlds Beyond (Mondi Paralleli)

Italian prog rock legends PFM (Premiata Forneria Marconi) have streamed their latest single Worlds Beyond (Mondi Paralleli), which you can listen to below. At the same time you can also watch a video of founder member Franz Di Cioccio and Patrick Djivas (bassist since 1974) discussing the new song.

"On our new album, the first song is very important. It gives whoever listens to the album an idea of what the artist has in mind," says Djivas. "For our new album we did what we’ve been doing all these years, lots of different music. It starts with how the band started, with classical music. Then it goes on and takes a different approach, really complicated, different time signatures, from classical to really dystopic music."

Worlds Beyond (Mondi Paralleli) is taken from the band's upcoming album I Dreamed Of Electric Sheep which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 22. The new album will be available in English and Italian versions.

I Dreamed of Electric Sheep/Ho Sognato Pecore Elettriche will be available as a limited edition 2CD Digipak in O-Card with special artwork, a gatefold black 2LP+2CD and special LP-booklet and as a digital double-album.

Pre-order I Dreamed of Electric Sheep.