Petrolheads Monster Truck get a taste of Nascar action

Monster Truck have sponsored a car taking part in this weekend’s Nascar event in Alabama.

The Canadian rockers have lent their name to the Toyota Camry driven by rising star Brandon McReynolds at Saturday’s Xfinity Nascar race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Monster Truck say: “Excited to announce that we’re sponsoring Brandon McReynolds #24 JGL Racing car this weekend at Talladega. Watch Nascar on FOX on Saturday to see him race and for tons of content featuring Monster Truck all weekend.”

Petrolheads Monster Truck recently drove through London in an actual monster truck.

The band, who released latest album Sittin’ Heavy in February, have also announced a further batch of 2016 tour dates. After a run of North American dates, they head to Europe in June and will support Nickelback throughout September and October.

Apr 29: Atlanta Masquerade Hell, GA

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: Houston Warehouse Live Studio, TX

May 04: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA

May 06: Knoxville The International, TN

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 09: Nashville Ext/In, TN

May 10: Indianapolis The Hi-Fi, IN

May 11: Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center, IL

May 13: Racine Route 20 Outhouse, WI

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Fargo Civic Auditorium, ND

May 17: St Louis Blueberry Hill Duck Room, MO

May 18: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Detroit The Shelter St Andrew’s Hall, MI

May 27: Barrie The Roxy, ON

May 28: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Jun 04: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 05: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Jun 10: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 12: Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Jun 17: Grasspop, Belgium

Jun 25: Brantford WTFest, ON

Jul 29: Edmonton K-Days, AB

Sep 02: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland (with Nickelback)

Sep 04: Oslo Spektrum, Norway (with Nickelback)

Sep 06: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden (with Nickelback)

Sep 08: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark (with Nickelback)

Sep 10: Kaunas Zalgiris, Lithuania (with Nickelback)

Sep 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Nickelback)

Sep 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Nickelback)

Sep 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary (with Nickelback)

Sep 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic (with Nickelback)

Sep 21: Warsaw Torwar, Poland (with Nickelback)

Sep 23: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany (with Nickelback)

Sep 24: HSH Nordbank Arena, Germany (with Nickelback)

Sep 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany (with Nickelback)

Sep 26: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany (with Nickelback)

Sep 27: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany (with Nickelback)

Sep 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Nickelback)

Sep 30: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium (with Nickelback)

Oct 02: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany (with Nickelback)

Oct 03: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands (with Nickelback)

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 15: Sheffield Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 17: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 19: Manchester Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 20: London O2 Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 22: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 24: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Nickelback)

Oct 25: Newcastle Arena, UK (with Nickelback)