Periphery moving prog in new direction

Periphery say being labeled as progressive is “cool” as it allows them to do whatever they want.

The US outfit are the latest band to appear on FreqsTV’s Into The Machine web series. And guitarist Bowen reports they’re happy to be part of a movement that’s taking prog in a new direction.

He says: “As far as the term progressive, when I was growing up it was very different than it is today. The one thing that will remain the same is you get to do whatever you want. It has to have certain aspects to it that define it as progressive, but it’s a really cool term for bands who don’t want to be pigeonholed into one style of music.

“If you listen to the older prog bands you’re getting a lot of influences such as jazz and classical, with these long, elaborate arrangements. Now it seems to be more metal orientated rather than all inclusive. I think that’s cool, too.

Fellow guitarist Misha Mansoor agrees and says Periphery have no limitations when it comes to their sound – something he thinks hinders some other bands.

He adds: “If you’re in a rock or metal band there’s things you might run into like, ‘We can’t do that, it’s not metal enough.’ I’ve always liked that bands that seem to be progressive don’t ever fall into that.

“It’s probably the most free of the genres. It’s something that gives you the licence to do what you want.”

Periphery released dual albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega early last year via Sumerian Records.

They issued a 4K Ultra HD video for their track Psychosphere in December.

