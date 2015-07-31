Periphery men to present live masterclass

Periphery rhythm section Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood and Matt Halpern are to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production process for their Juggernaut albums.

They’ll present two live online masterclasses next month, with producer and bassist Getgood working up tracks laid down by drummer Halpern, just the way they did it for January’s twin releases Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

Halpern – who wants people to listen to his band’s music before focusing on any individual parts – says: “I get a lot of questions about how to record drums, how to make them sound good, how to set them up, what microphones to use.

“The truth is I don’t really know much about recording. But I do know someone who does – so I’m teaming up with Mr. Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood so that we can give you the techniques to do this at home.”

Getgood adds: “We’re going to track drums live in the studio and I’m going to be using all the techniques I used to capture Matt’s performances.

“We’re going to be doing drum selection, head selection, microphone selection, microphone placement, drum tuning – basically everything that goes into capturing the turns and nuances of Matt’s performances.”

The second part of each session will see the pair perform a complete mix using an actual session from the Juggernaut recordings with the drum tracks they recorded during the workshop.

The masterclasses take place on August 26 and 27. Fans can register for the Periphery Studio Pass sessions at creativelive.com. The band tour Europe at the end of the year.