Pentagram premiere Walk Alone

Metal Hammer is exclusively streaming the new track from esteemed doom-mongers Pentagram!

Speaking to Hammer, frontman Bobby Liebling says of Walk Alone: “It’s the blues, it’s doom, it’s a downer song about heartbreak and how to survive it. It’s a song of devastation conquered by optimism and realisation of self worth. There is a light if you force yourself to look for it.”

Despite the somewhat depressing subject matter of heartbreak, bassist Greg Turley notes that “it seems to be one of the press’ favourites from the album. It’s a strong, memorable, sing-a-long rock song with an explosive Pentagram ‘finish!”

Is it one of your favourites? Check it out below!