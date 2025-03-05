Someone’s made a wide-eyed Bobby Liebling puppet amidst all the Pentagram memes and I desperately want to buy it

Amidst all those memes where Pentagram singer Bobby Liebling looks like he can taste your thoughts, one TikTok creator has gone above and beyond and turned him into a puppet.

For those who don’t know, on Friday (February 28), Instagram user aloe_boa uploaded a short clip of a Pentagram show they attended. The intense stare and wild hair that frontman and founding member Bobby Liebling has in the video captured the internet’s imagination. It went wildly viral and continues to spawn many, many memes across social media, some of which playfully claim that Liebling resembles a Muppet.

Pushing the joke to its furthest possible extent, TikToker gravina.art actually made a crazy-haired, wide-eyed Liebling puppet, sharing the result of her labour on Monday (March 3). One video of the puppet has more than 1.5 million views at time of writing, plus a comment section full of appreciative observers.

“Bobby has taken over my FYP and now in puppet form!” one user writes.

“Yall to fast and creative [sic]” adds another.

“FINALLY, someone matched the master’s aura” another says.

Gravina.art is seemingly making a habit of turning zeitgeist figures into puppets, as her profile also has many videos depicting a Muppet-like take on Count Orlok from Robert Eggers’ 2024 horror hit Nosferatu.

Pentagram formed in the US in 1971 and are now hailed as one of the defining doom metal bands. They released their latest album, Lightning In A Bottle, in January and have just wrapped a tour of North America. A run of South American shows starts in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 14 and wraps in Santiago, Chile, on March 23.

Liebling is yet to comment on his newfound status as an internet icon at age 71 but, as if prophetically, the band uploaded a compilation of the weird and wonderful faces he makes onstage to social media last month.