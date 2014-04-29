Pendragon unveil new drummer

Pendragon have confirmed Craig Blundell as the drummer who'll appear on their next album, following their split with Scott Higham.

The band announced last week they’d parted ways with Higham for “personal reasons,” adding: “We have had a great six years with Scott and he has brought much to the band. We wish him well for the future.”

Blundell is described as “a true ambassador for British drumming.” His career includes work with Frost* plus members of King Crimson, Porcupine Tree and Van der Graaf Generator. He also writes music for TV and film.

Pendragon say: “We are absolutely delighted to announce Craig as the new stickman – he is an astonishing player and genuinely lovely guy. He’s respected globally as one of the leading educators, clinicians, motivators and innovators of his instrument.

“Millions of people every day hear Craig’s work all over the world and we whole heartedly welcome him into the Pendragon family.”

Blundell, who’s completed his sessions for the band’s next record, says: “I’m delighted and honoured to share the news that I’ve joined one of my favourite progressive bands on the planet. I’ll be using a rather large hybrid kit for the tour, which is going to be awesome.”

Details of Pendragon’s tenth album, the follow-up to 2009’s Passion, will be revealed in due course. They’ll head out on a European tour starting in October.

Pendragon on new drummer