Pearl Jam’s Seattle shows raise $11 million for city’s homeless

Last week, Pearl Jam played two shows at Seattle’s Safeco Field – home to the city’s Mariners baseball team.

It was part of the band’s short run of Home And Away US tour dates, with Eddie Vedder and co previously saying that the shows in their home town had been organised “to unite the community to help alleviate homelessness in the city of Seattle.”

It’s now been revealed that thanks to the pair of shows, $11 million has been raised, which will be split between dozens of local charities to help fight homelessness in the city.

Mary’s Place, which provides emergency shelter to women, children and families, is just one of the organisations to benefit from the cash and, as a result, has opened a private shelter to house those in need of accommodation.

Director Marty Hartman tells Komo News: “This is what those Home shows can do – literally, bring more people home, out of cars, out tents, up off the sidewalk and give them a safe space to be and get them into their forever home.

“Up until now, we’ve been in buildings that are slated for demolition. This is the first time we’ve ever bought anything. This is our first home purchase."

In addition, the site reports that 80 restaurants in Seattle donated a portion of their profits last Wednesday to the band’s Home Show Fund.

Pearl Jam paid tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at their Seattle show on Friday evening by playing Missing, which appeared on Cornell’s 1992 Poncier EP. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.