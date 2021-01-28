Pearl Jam unveil bespoke chocolate collection, prepare to share stream of epic 2018 hometown gig

With Valentine’s Day looming, Pearl Jam have launched their very own chocolate range to put a little more love into the world.

Eddie Vedder’s band have teamed up with Seattle chocolatiers Theo Chocolate to create a homemade caramel selection, featuring “northwest-inspired” flavours, we’re told. The chocolates are made with organic and fair trade ingredients, are soy and gluten-free, and come in three different flavours: apple cider dark chocolate caramel, coffee milk chocolate caramel, and salted vanilla dark chocolate caramel. Proceeds from sales of the chocolates will go to the quintet’s Vitalogy Foundation.

Pearl Jam humbly suggest that you chow down on these tasty treats while watching a soon-to-be-released stream of their August 10, 2018 show at Seattle’s Safeco Field, which they'll be making available to view between February 12 and 16. The second of two homecoming shows staged by the local heroes that summer, the band’s 37-song setlist featured covers of songs by Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Iggy and The Stooges, Chris Cornell, the MC5, Dead Boys and more, plus no fewer than six tracks from Ten, the group’s much-loved 1991 debut album. The perfect treat for that cherished and adored Pearl Jam fan in your life, in other words.

Tickets for this online Pearl Jam experience are on sale now.