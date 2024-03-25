Pearl Jam release frenzied new single Running, announce global cinema event

Pearl Jam have released the second single from their upcoming 12th studio album Dark Matter, following the release of the title track last month.

New single Running is as frisky as a jackrabbit on a trampoline, with an 80mph riff, some gratuitous swearing from Eddie Vedder, and a wonky, almost minimalist guitar solo. It's a fact: More bands should release two-minute singles.

Dark Matter, which was recorded with producer Andrew Watt at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, arrives on Planet Earth on April 19, but fans can hear it three days earlier when it plays at 500 cinemas across the globe: once in the dark, and once with accompanying visuals. Tickets are on sale now.

The band have a 35-date world tour lined up between May and November, kicking off with a pair of shows at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on May 4 and 5, and ending down under with four Antipodean summer shows in New Zealand and Australia. Full dates below.

Support on the tour comes from Deep Sea Diver (North America Leg 1), Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2), The Murder Capital (UK/EU), Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and Pixies (Australia and New Zealand).

May 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 06: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

May 10: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 13: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 16: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

May 18: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

May 21: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 25: Napa Valley BottleRock Festival, CA*

May 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

May 30: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jun 22: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jun 25: Manchester Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 03: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 06: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 11: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain*

Jul 13: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal*

Aug 22: Missoula Washington-Grizzly Stadium, MT

Aug 26: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN^

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 31: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 07: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Sep 15: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Nov 08: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Nov 13: Gold Coast Heritage Bank Stadium, Australia

Nov 16: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 21: Sydney Giants Stadium, Australia

* festival date

^ rescheduled show

Tickets are on sale now.

Dark Matter tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun