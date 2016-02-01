Pearl Jam man confirms 2nd RNDM album

RNDM have confirmed their second album Ghost Riding will be released on March 4.

The supergroup, which consists of Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur and The Fastbacks and War Babies drummer Richard Stuverud, will also embark on a seven-date tour in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Acts.

The album’s title track Ghost Riding has also been made available for download and a video for the track Stray can be viewed below.

Ament says: “Ghost Riding embodies what we went after on this record: pushing ourselves creatively with new songwriting approaches, unique sounds, groove and uncomfortable instrumentation. Joseph wrote a great take of longing of childhood past, really beautiful words.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam will launch a 2016 tour, and will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1991 debut album Ten this year.

RNDM NORTH AMERICAN tour 2016

Mar 04: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Mar 07: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 08: Washington DC Rock & Roll Hotel, WA

Mar 09: Philadelphia The Foundry, PA

Mar 11: Boston Brighton Music Hall, PA

Mar 13: Toronto Mod Club, ON

Mar 15: Chicago Double Door, IL