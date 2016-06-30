Paul Simon hints at retirement

Paul Simon has hinted that he could retire after a farewell tour of Europe, suggesting he’s “coming towards the end.”

The 74-year-old has been performing since he was 13 – rising to fame as part of Simon & Garfunkel in the 60s.

But he says he’s found it difficult to keep up with the physical demands of touring and often needs 15 hours of sleep between shows.

He tells New York Times: “Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me. None. It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go.

“Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?”

Simon says he plans to travel for a year with his composer wife Edie Brickell after scheduling a European farewell tour this autumn.

Simon’s latest album Stranger To Stranger hit no.1 earlier this month – his first chart-topping record since 1990’s The Rhythm Of The Saints.

Jun 30: New York Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NY

Jul 01: New York Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, NY

Oct 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Paul Simon hails Disturbed's Sound Of Silence cover