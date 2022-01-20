Patti Smith to perform livestream at New York's Electric Lady Studios

Patti Smith has announced that she will be performing a livestream at New York's Electric Lady Studios on February 2. The concert will be streamed only to her Substack newsletter subscribers.

Smith launched her Substack account in 2021 and uses it to share music, poetry, and notes. The vocalist additionally used the platform to release The Melting, a collection of musings that, as described by a press release, "started as her private pandemic journal" but since took "a twist down an unexpected path, with elements of science fiction and connections to the climate crisis."

The livestreamed performance will see Smith joined by two of her longtime collaborators, Lenny Kaye and Tony Shanahan, for a "special night of music, readings and conversation."

For accessing the stream, which is to start at 8PM ET, subscribers will be emailed a link of instructions. Fans will also be able to request songs and readings, and have the ability to watch a replay of the show for 24 hours following the broadcast.

In a promotional video for the event, the singer notes that the concert is a "experiment" and that she has "never done this before."

For more information on the upcoming livestream, subscribe to Smith's Substack before Feb. 2.

