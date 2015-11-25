Patrick Moraz launches 19-disc box set

Patrick Moraz has released a limited-edition 19-disc box set containing his entire solo catalogue.

And while he’s also made some titles available as single CDs, several are only available in his Box Collection.

It comes complete with a card, designed and signed by the former Yes and Moody Blues keyboardist.

Moraz teamed up with drummer Greg Alban for the release of their Moraz Alban Project earlier this year.

Contents

Change of Space

Coexistence

ESP - Etudes, Sonatas, Preludes – Box Collection only

Future Memories I and II

Future Memories II – Box Collection only

Future Memories Live on TV

Human Interface

i (a.k.a. “The Story of i”)

Live at Abbey Road – Box Collection only

Mainhorse

Music for Piano and Drums - Live in Maryland (double-disc set)

Out in the Sun

Patrick Moraz III

Patrick Moraz in Princeton – Box Collection only

Pianissimoraz

Resonance – Box Collection only

Time Code – Box Collection only

Windows of Time