Patrick Moraz launches 19-disc box set

Patrick Moraz has released a limited-edition 19-disc box set containing his entire solo catalogue.
And while he’s also made some titles available as single CDs, several are only available in his Box Collection.
It comes complete with a card, designed and signed by the former Yes and Moody Blues keyboardist.
Moraz teamed up with drummer Greg Alban for the release of their Moraz Alban Project earlier this year.
Contents
Change of Space
Coexistence
ESP - Etudes, Sonatas, Preludes – Box Collection only
Future Memories I and II
Future Memories II – Box Collection only
Future Memories Live on TV
Human Interface
i (a.k.a. “The Story of i”)
Live at Abbey Road – Box Collection only
Mainhorse
Music for Piano and Drums - Live in Maryland (double-disc set)
Out in the Sun
Patrick Moraz III
Patrick Moraz in Princeton – Box Collection only
Pianissimoraz
Resonance – Box Collection only
Time Code – Box Collection only
Windows of Time