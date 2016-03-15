Trending

Pat Travers, Carmine Appice in Barry White cover

Pat Travers and Carmine Appice launch video for their cover of Barry White’s Never Gonna Give You Up

Pat Travers and Carmine Appice have released a video for their cover of Barry White track Never Gonna Give You Up.

It appears on The Balls Album, an updated version of their 2004 collaboration It Takes A Lot Of Balls.

Guitarist-vocalist Travers and drummer Appice both say the record represents the best of their many collaborations.

Appice comments: “I love playing with Pat, and this was one of the best albums I’ve made. Great songs, great playing, lots of energy, and each track has a lot of balls.”

Travers adds: “I’ve been a fan of Carmine since 1967. I would bump into him at this and that affair over the years, then in 2003 we had a blowout jam at NAMM. That led to this amazing album.”

The Balls Album is available now on CD and vinyl.

Pat Travers And Carmine Appice The Balls Album Tracklist

  1. Taken
  2. Better From A Distance
  3. Escape The Fire
  4. Rock Me
  5. I Don’t Care
  6. Remind Me To Forget You
  7. Hey You
  8. I Can’t Let You Go
  9. Never Saw It Coming
  10. Stand Up
  11. Keep On Rockin’
  12. Gotta Have Ya
  13. Tonite (bonus Track)
  14. Never Gonna Give You Up (bonus Track)