Pat Travers, Carmine Appice in Barry White cover

Pat Travers and Carmine Appice have released a video for their cover of Barry White track Never Gonna Give You Up.

It appears on The Balls Album, an updated version of their 2004 collaboration It Takes A Lot Of Balls.

Guitarist-vocalist Travers and drummer Appice both say the record represents the best of their many collaborations.

Appice comments: “I love playing with Pat, and this was one of the best albums I’ve made. Great songs, great playing, lots of energy, and each track has a lot of balls.”

Travers adds: “I’ve been a fan of Carmine since 1967. I would bump into him at this and that affair over the years, then in 2003 we had a blowout jam at NAMM. That led to this amazing album.”

The Balls Album is available now on CD and vinyl.

Pat Travers And Carmine Appice The Balls Album Tracklist