Pat Travers, Carmine Appice in Barry White cover

Pat Travers and Carmine Appice have released a video for their cover of Barry White track Never Gonna Give You Up.
It appears on The Balls Album, an updated version of their 2004 collaboration It Takes A Lot Of Balls.
Guitarist-vocalist Travers and drummer Appice both say the record represents the best of their many collaborations.
Appice comments: “I love playing with Pat, and this was one of the best albums I’ve made. Great songs, great playing, lots of energy, and each track has a lot of balls.”
Travers adds: “I’ve been a fan of Carmine since 1967. I would bump into him at this and that affair over the years, then in 2003 we had a blowout jam at NAMM. That led to this amazing album.”
The Balls Album is available now on CD and vinyl.
Pat Travers And Carmine Appice The Balls Album Tracklist
- Taken
- Better From A Distance
- Escape The Fire
- Rock Me
- I Don’t Care
- Remind Me To Forget You
- Hey You
- I Can’t Let You Go
- Never Saw It Coming
- Stand Up
- Keep On Rockin’
- Gotta Have Ya
- Tonite (bonus Track)
- Never Gonna Give You Up (bonus Track)