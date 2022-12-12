Party season is here and so is this metal version of Vengaboys' Boom Boom Boom Boom

By Liz Scarlett
Little V Mills is here to start the party with his metal version of '90s floor-filler Boom Boom Boom Boom!! by the Vengaboys, all while dressed as a school girl, because why not?

If you've ever been to a metal festival, especially one in the UK, you may have noticed that fans of heavy music have a particular soft spot for Eurodance group the Vengaboys. 

Whether it's banging heads relentlessly to a larger-than-life metal band or bouncing like a rabbit to something silly, metalheads know how to party, and there's really no better way to wave goodbye to your inhibitions than letting go to this '90s band. 

Now, one musically-talented legend has officially brought these two worlds together by creating a metal version of their 1998 classic floor-filler Boom Boom Boom Boom!! If you're unfamiliar with it, it pretty much sounds like all of Vengaboys' other songs: it's basically We Like To Party (The Vengabus) but with more 'booms!', aka, totally ridiculous... and yet somehow strangely addictive. 

The virtuoso in question is YouTuber Little V Mills, who frequents his channel with covers, arrangements, remixes, originals, and lessons, all mixed up into his "particular brand of awesome-sauce", whatever that is.

For his Boom Boom Boom Boom!! metal version, the musician kits out the dance track with distorted guitars, a walloping rhythm and raspy vocals, calling to mind the kooky, metalhead energy of Andrew W.K's Party Hard.

During the video for this cover, Mills also sports a school girl's outfit which occasionally er, uncovers his bottom half. We're not entirely sure why, but either way, check it out below for an early start to your end of year celebrations. 

If the Vengaboys aren't your bag, then over on Mills' channel, he's also covered Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero.

Thank us later.

