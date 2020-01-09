Parkway Drive set up campaign to aid Australian wildfire relief efforts

Parkway Drive have launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for the ongoing Australian wildfire relief efforts.

The Australian outfit have been shocked at what’s been happening in their homeland, and have kickstarted the GoFundMe drive by donating A$50,000.

Frontman Winston McCall says: “We are currently in the midst of a natural disaster which has been playing out for a couple of months now and has basically annihilated an incredible amount of our country.

“For all the people at home who have been affected by this, our hearts and our thoughts are with you. We’ve toured so much of this country and so much of the information I see coming across my screen has been from places I’m familiar with – and it really is heartbreaking to see what’s happening.

“So we thought we would start up a fund to do what we can and give people within the metal community a place to donate if they have any spare change."

He adds: “The metal community has always got behind causes in such an amazing way and has such a massive heart, that I thought we’d try and give direction to that.

“I know everyone isn’t in the position to donate and that’s fine, so Parkway Drive is going to start it off with $50,000."

Cash raised will go directly to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue. To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page.

More than 4.9 million hectares of land has been destroyed in New South Wales alone, while millions of animals have died in the fires.

Earlier this week, Metallica pledged A$750,000 to relief efforts, while other artists have reacted in horror at the progress of the deadly blazes.