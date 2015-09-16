Trending

Parkway Drive release Bottom Feeder

Metal Hammer cover stars Parkway Drive have just dropped another track from their forthcoming album Ire.

Ire is a departure from Parkway’s original breakdown-heavy metalcore and leaning in a rockier territory. Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new album, frontman Winston McCall says: “We had a band meeting, and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing: none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album. It was a really odd point to be at; we didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it. It took a hell of a long time to get our heads around what that actually meant.”

