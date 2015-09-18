Parkway Drive issue Fractures stream

Parkway Drive have issued a stream of their track Fractures.

It features on the Australian outfit’s fifth album Ire, out on September 25 via Epitaph. It follows the release of Crushed, Sound Of Violence, and Bottom Feeder.

Frontman Winston McCall spoke to Metal Hammer about why they decided to move away from their metalcore sound on the follow-up to 2012’s Atlas.

He said: “We had a band meeting, and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing: none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.

“It was a really odd point to be at; we didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.

“It took a hell of a long time to get our heads around what that actually meant.”

Parkway Drive will head out on the road in January for a run of dates to support Ire and are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Ire tracklist