Parkway Drive stream Sound Of Violence

Parkway Drive have made their track The Sound Of Violence available to stream.

The song is taken from the Australian outfit’s upcoming fifth album Ire, which is released on September 25.

On the album, frontman Winston McCall says: “This is the soundtrack of our existence as a band. Every step we have taken has been down a path chosen by no one but ourselves. We write the music we want to hear, we dress the way we want to dress, we look the way we want to look, we go where we want to go and we play the shows we want to play.

“Our whole existence we have done things our way in the face of a chorus of voices and opinions telling us that it’s wrong and that we don’t belong. This is our answer, plain and simple.”

The band previously released a video for the track Crushed. They tour Europe early next year.

Parkway Drive are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock +.

IRE TRACKLIST