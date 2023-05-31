Paramore's Hayley Williams says fans who vote for Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis are "dead to me"

At a recent show, Hayley Williams aired her strong grievances towards anyone voting for Ron DeSantis, the Republican politician who is pushing anti-LGBTQ+ laws as part of his campaign for the US Presidency.

In fact, Paramore's frontwoman noted during the band's appearance at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend (May 27), that anyone in the crowd supporting DeSantis is "dead" to her.

Footage from the night captures Williams declaring her stance in full, her comments arriving after she was recently accused online of being too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics,” Williams says. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Earlier this week, Floridian governor DeSantis kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in De Moines, Iowa.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, he announced: “I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history.

“At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win — while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”

DeSantis recently signed four new anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Florida, including one which prevents transgender people from using public toilets that coincide with their gender identity, and another which prohibits drag artists from performing in front of children.

Following the passing of similar bills in her home state of Tennessee, Williams declared on Instagram: “We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them. Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

The politician is also known for his restrictions on abortion access, and his support for former President Donald Trump. However, now rivals, DeSantis also slammed Trump during his Fox & Friends interview by saying “he’s taking the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children.”

Paramore is currently in the midst of their This Is Why tour across the US.

Watch the moment below: