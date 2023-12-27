Paramore fans have questions after band's social accounts are wiped clean and website is pulled

Paramore have caused a stir among their fans after they wiped photos and posts from social media accounts and took down their website.

The millions of followers of the band's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts were suddenly left looking at pages with zero content and only the standard headshot icon that accompanies a new account or one with no photos uploaded.

And the band's website at paramore.net is now showing a '404 Not Found' error.

Paramore's Facebook account has also had its profile photo removed, although there are still posts visible on the page.

Fans are speculating about what the moves mean on the Paramore subreddit on Reddit.

Some are concerned, while others suggest the band are likely preparing for an announcement, perhaps about splitting from their label Atlantic Records.

In a recent Uproxx article, which includes an interview with the band, it is explained that Paramore are now free of their commitments to Atlantic Records and that they agree there is a "level of uncertainty" surrounding their future.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams' website is also showing a 404 error. She announced in 2021 that she was stepping back from her personal social media accounts. Her Instagram account is still available, but has also had all of its content removed.

Paramore's sixth album This Is Why was released on Atlantic earlier this year. Louder's review of the record reads: "Paramore have successfully remoulded the cornerstones of their music not only for the new times we find ourselves in, but also for a personal evolution, and maturity evident across This Is Why."