Paradise Lost release live Terminal clip

Paradise Lost have released a live video for their track Terminal.

It was filmed at a special fan event in Bielefeld, Germany, last year, where the band played their most recent album The Plague Within in its entirety.

Frontman Nick Holmes said of the record: “I feel it’s like a flag-in-the-ground album for us. In the past we’ve had certain albums that set the pace for the next few years.

“We did that with Icon and then One Second. And this is another. The death-metal element is adding a texture that we haven’t had for a long time, but the album is a mixed bag and it’s better for it.”

The promo has been issued to mark the launch of this year’s 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which leaves Fort Lauderdale, Florida, later today (February 4). Paradise Lost will set sail along with bands including Children Of Bodom, Delain, Cradle Of Filth, Iced Earth and Lacuna Coil.

Nick Holmes and co will return to Europe in April and have several festival dates scheduled for this summer, including an appearance at the UK’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 13.

Paradise Lost released live package Symphony For The Lost in November via Century Media.

