Paradise Lost announce Symphony For The Lost

Paradise Lost have announced they’ll release a live package entitled Symphony For The Lost on November 20 via Century Media.

It was filmed and recorded at the Ancient Roman Theatre of Philippopolis in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in September 2014 and features the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra and the Rodna Pesen Choir.

And the band have issued a teaser video which can be viewed below.

Frontman Nick Holmes says: “We have recorded elements of orchestration many times in the studio over the last two decades, as many of our songs lend themselves well to classical arrangement.

“However, we have never before had the chance to play with a real orchestra in a live situation, so it was very exciting to have the opportunity to play with the Plovdiv Philharmonic and doing that in such a prestigious location as the Roman theatre.”

A 2CD/DVD deluxe edition with 48-page booklet and bonus 26-minute documentary will be released, while a limited-edition 2LP/DVD version is also set for launch. Both can be pre-ordered.

Paradise Lost continue their UK tour to support 14th album The Plague Within next month.

Symphony For The Lost tracklist

CD1 (With orchestra)

Tragic Idol Last Regret Your Own Reality Over The Madness Joys Of Emptiness Victim Of The Past Soul Courageous Gothic

CD2 (Without orchestra)

The Enemy Erased Isolate Faith Divides Us, Death Unites Us As I Die One Second True Belief Say Just Words The Last Time

DVD