Papa Roach’s cover of Blur’s Song 2 is the nu metal/Britpop mash-up the world never asked for

It’s hard to think of two scenes further apart than nu metal and Britpop. One was brash and American, the other was trendy and, well, British. And while both were massively popular at roughly the same time in the 90s, there was minimal crossover between the two (we’re not counting Lars Ulrich crushing on Oasis).

Which is why we’re approaching Papa Roach‘s cover of Blur’s Song 2 with mixed. You know the tune - it’s the one that goes, ‘Woo-hoo, I feel heavy metal!’. And in fairness, it’s total mosh-pit fodder however much you want to sneer.

But, still, we’re not entirely sure the world needs Jacoby Shaddix stomping all over it in his size 10s. The Californians have just unleashed a galumphing live version of Damon Albarn and co’s 1997 hit.

“We covered Blur‘s Song 2on the Crooked Teeth World Tour in 2017 one of our favorite songs to cover,” they said.

It does look like they’re having a lot of fun with it, sure. And the audience is clearly losing their shit. But the sound of Jacoby bellowing like a pissed-up brickie on Karoake Wednesday doesn't exactly put it up there as one of metal’s great cover versions.

Or maybe it’s just us. Have a listen, make your own mind up.